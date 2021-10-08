JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Achieves $11.63 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $909,134.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00143127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,169.94 or 0.99626786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.75 or 0.06511984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,795 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

