K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$10.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Shares of CVE:KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

