K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE KNT traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.41. The company had a trading volume of 467,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,584. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.92. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.73.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.52 million. On average, analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

