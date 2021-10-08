Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 408.13% from the stock’s previous close.

KLDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,327. The company has a market capitalization of $209.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.20. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,562,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.