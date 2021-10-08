Kalmar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,831.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $94,831.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00146958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,161.20 or 0.99862621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.00 or 0.06372192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,503 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

