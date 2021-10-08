Kalmar Trading 38.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.85 million and $94,831.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00061444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00146958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00090867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,161.20 or 0.99862621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.00 or 0.06372192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,072,503 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

