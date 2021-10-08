Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.41. 8,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,776. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.08 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.01 and its 200 day moving average is $281.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

