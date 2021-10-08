Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 406.89 ($5.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £913.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kape Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 381.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 330.24.

In related news, insider David Cotterell acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £175,760 ($229,631.57).

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

