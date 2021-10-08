Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.03

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 207,884 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.