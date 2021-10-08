Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 8838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

