Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $32.40

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $29.53. Karooooo shares last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 6,718 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KARO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

