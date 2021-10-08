Kattana (KTN) One Day Volume Tops $164,582.00

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Kattana has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $164,582.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for $4.79 or 0.00008837 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kattana has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00142832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.44 or 0.99641989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.15 or 0.06469043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,800 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.