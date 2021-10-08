Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.10

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $8.90. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 682 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

