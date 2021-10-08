KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

KB Home has increased its dividend by 320.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KB Home to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. 854,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,607. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.