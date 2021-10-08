KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Raised to €85.00 at Morgan Stanley

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

KBCSY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 14,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,665. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

