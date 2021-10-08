Keep3rV1 1-Day Volume Hits $22.94 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $356.90 or 0.00654104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $71.38 million and $22.94 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00228975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00102974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012056 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

