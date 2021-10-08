KeeperDAO (ROOK) Hits Market Capitalization of $78.64 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $127.32 or 0.00234669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $78.64 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00233293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00102703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.