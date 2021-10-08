Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) is Walthausen & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the quarter. Kelly Services accounts for about 1.1% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kelly Services worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 148.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 82.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.69. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,445. The firm has a market cap of $775.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.25. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelly Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

