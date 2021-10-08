Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Gap Up to $19.03

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $19.69. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 6 shares.

KELYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $777.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after buying an additional 964,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 64.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

