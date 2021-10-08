Kelt Exploration’s (KELTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KELTF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $3.91 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

