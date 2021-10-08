Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,561.03

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 56.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $18,561.03 and approximately $13.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00045266 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

