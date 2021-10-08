Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

