Kempen Capital Management N.V. Lowers Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after buying an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Edison International by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,324,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

