Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.81 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

