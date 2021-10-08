Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI.U) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI.U) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 137,023 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.