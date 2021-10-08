Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of PPRUY stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 94,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,044. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kering has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

