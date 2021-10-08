Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $137.20. 5,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.01. Kerry Group has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

