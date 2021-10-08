KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.