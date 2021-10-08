KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

KEY stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

