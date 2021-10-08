KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $850,059.21

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $850,059.21 and approximately $2,553.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00143585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,978.70 or 0.99877113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.23 or 0.06476492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

