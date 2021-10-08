Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Stock Price Down 0%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $37.86. 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

