Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $1,625,750.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 103,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,845. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

