Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $17.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

