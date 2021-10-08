Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) is Walthausen & Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Kimball Electronics comprises approximately 1.2% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Kimball Electronics worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $69,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $483,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

KE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,878. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $691.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.