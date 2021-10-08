King DAG Hits Market Cap of $16.52 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One King DAG coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $16.52 million and $36,777.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00241045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012170 BTC.

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.