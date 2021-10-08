Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $38,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

