Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.64 ($107.81).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGX. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Kion Group stock opened at €79.60 ($93.65) on Friday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.58.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

