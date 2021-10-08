Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 94,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Kirby worth $34,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.