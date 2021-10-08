Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.43

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and traded as high as $19.12. Kirin shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 25,078 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

