Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Achieves $133.43 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $133.43 million and $2.07 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00062325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00143984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00093000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,559.07 or 1.00074308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.93 or 0.06533425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.