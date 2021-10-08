Klimatas Hits Market Capitalization of $3,328.45 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 76.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Klimatas has a market cap of $3,328.45 and $276.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

