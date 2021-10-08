Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,930 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Knowles worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 294.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 50.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 44.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 350,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after buying an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,243. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

