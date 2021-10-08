Kommunitas (KOM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $965,924.00

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $428,244.29 and $965,924.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00142757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,698.90 or 0.99982083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.06563400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,945,879 coins and its circulating supply is 533,114,311 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

