Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $137.13 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $137.13 million and $6.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.62 or 0.00228145 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00123916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00147658 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000780 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002636 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,126,616 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.