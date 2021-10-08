Konomi Network (KONO) Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00228364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,181,550 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.