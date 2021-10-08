Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Increased to $3.95 by Analysts at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $2.40 to $3.95 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

KOS opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

