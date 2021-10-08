Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stake Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 223,902 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $264,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $160,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,805. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

