Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.42. 4,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 245,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.26.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 230.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth $4,746,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth $8,544,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

