Kryptomon (KMON) Price Tops $0.0387

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $301,180.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00133084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.45 or 1.00307019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.11 or 0.06420628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,693,305 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using US dollars.

