K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.01 ($12.96).

Several research firms recently commented on SDF. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:SDF opened at €13.87 ($16.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 52 week high of €13.99 ($16.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.